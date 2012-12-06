Satellite Update for Dec. 6, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00915, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requested authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 30 at 95.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3400-3700 MHz, 10.98-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6675 MHz, 6675-6725 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Ku-band frequencies are specified for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations.



• Intelsat requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 706 to specify operation in inclined-orbit mode at 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized located at 47.5 degrees EL and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from the new location. Frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is requested on specific C-band frequencies.



From FCC Report SAT-00914, “Actions Taken:”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC's request for special temporary authority (STA) to continue TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 8 from 166.0 degrees EL to 169.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. The FCC also allowed Intelsat to provide FSS via Intelsat 8 at 169.0 degrees EL on a temporary basis using 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat also received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations with Intelsat 706 necessary to drift it from 72.0 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC was granted STA for 30 days to continue to provide FSS via Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• The FCC granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 10 from 68.5 degrees EL to 47.5 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized, on a temporary basis, to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 7 from 68.65 degrees EL to 59.85 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat was also allowed to provide FSS from the new location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.45-11.70 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 13.75-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• The FCC approved Intelsat's request for STA, for 30 days, to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees EL to 65.45 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.

