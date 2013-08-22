Satellite Update for Aug. 22, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00967: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing



Iridium Constellation LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate three satellites in its non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation. In a manner consistent with the updated orbital debris mitigation plan it submitted to the Commission for approval.



From FCC Report SAT-00968: “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from Intelsat License LLC to modify its authorization for Intelsat 8 to specify operations at 169.0 degrees east longitude (EL) and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using 3700-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to provide FSS in the 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band including in ITU Region 2 and portions of the United States that were within the antenna beam patterns Intelsat provides in its application to operate Intelsat 8 at 169.0 degrees EL. Intelsat is also allowed to conduct TT&C operations with Intelsat 8 using specified Ku-band frequencies.



New Skies Satellites, B.V.'s petition for U.S. market access from SES-6 at 40.5 degrees west longitude (WL) and to provide FSS using extended C-band frequencies 3625-3700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-5925 MHz (Earth-to-space), extended Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space), and Appendix 30B Ku-band frequencies of 11.2-11.45 GHz (space-to-Earth). New Skies' request for U.S. market access in the 4500-4800 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6725-7025 MHz (Earth-to-space) will be addressed as part of an earth station application to add SES-6 as a point of communication.



The Satellite Division granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation STA to continue to provide DBS service from EchoStar 16 from 61.5 degrees WL using DBS channels 1 and 2. EchoStar also received STA to continue to provide DBS service over EchoStar 12, also over DBS channels 1 and 2 from 61.5 degrees WL and on the same channels from EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees WL. All of these STAs are valid for 180 days.