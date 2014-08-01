Satellite Update for Aug. 1, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01030, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation filed an application requesting extension of its authorization for the EchoStar 6 license term from Aug. 14, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2019. EchoStar 6 is located at 96.2 degrees west longitude and was launched from Cape Canaveral on July 14, 2000. It’s a Space Systems Loral series FS-1300.



From FCC Report SAT-01031, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 50.15 degrees east longitude (EL) to 157.0 degrees EL using center frequencies 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).



• The Satellite Division has determined that SkyBox Imaging Inc. met the fifth and final milestone condition associated with the authorization for its two-satellite non-geostationary-orbit Earth Exploration Satellite Service constellation (call sign S2862). It previously determined that SkyBox had met the first four milestones for this constellation.