Satellite Update – Feb. 23, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00845



• Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing – was from Star One S.A. Star One requested U.S. market access to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Star One C3 located at 75 degrees west longitude (WL) using 13.75-14.0 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 10.95-11.2 GHz (Earth-to-space). Star One C3 is licensed by Brazil.



From FCC Report SAT-00846, Actions Taken:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 706 at 72.0 degrees east longitude (EL) and to continue to provide FSS from that location in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat was also granted 30-day STA to continue TT&C with Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using the same frequency bands listed above for Intelsat 706 with TT&C on specified C-band frequencies.



