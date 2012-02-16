Satellite Update – Feb. 16, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00843, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



• SES Americom requested the FCC modify its authorization for AMC-3 to specify operations at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of its currently authorized location at 86.9 degrees WL. SES Americom asked for authority to provide fixed-satellite-service (FSS), including direct-to-home services, at that location using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) authorization is requested on specified C-band and Ku-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC filed an application seeking authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 19 as a replacement satellite at 166.0 degrees east longitude (EL). Intelsat requested use of 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C was requested on specified Ku-band frequencies just inside these bands.



From FCC Report SAT-00844, Actions Taken.



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to operate TT&C operations with Galaxy 12 necessary to maintain it at 129.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to continue to provide FSS from Galaxy 12 on a temporary basis using conventional C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat also received STA for 30 days to continue to provide FSS from Galaxy 26 at 50.0 degrees EL using conventional Ku-band frequencies.





