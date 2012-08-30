Satellite Update - August 30, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00892, “Actions Taken”:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 21 at 51.3 degrees west longitude IWL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Intelsat was also granted authority to use specified Ku-band frequencies for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) to drift Intelsat 51.3 degrees WL to its authorized location at 58.0 degrees WL.

Iridium Constellation received STA for 180 days to operate three of its satellite in its non-geostationary satellite orbit pending action on its application SAT-MOD-20080701-00140.

From FCC Report SAT-00891, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”:

DG Consents Sub, Inc. requested modification of its Earth Exploration Satellite Service license to add launch and operating authority for WorldView-3, its fourth non-geostationary orbit remote-sensing satellite. WorldView-3 would transmit to fixed Earth stations using the 8.025-8.400 GHz frequency band and receive command signals in a 1316 kilohertz band on a center frequency of 2085.6875 MHz.