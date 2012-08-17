Satellite Update - Aug. 17, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00889 “Actions Taken”:

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Hughes Network Systems authority to construct, launch and operate Jupiter 77W at 77.3 degrees west longitude (WL). Hughes is authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in Ka-band and V-band using 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.6 GHz, (Earth-to-space) and 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a primary basis and 47.2-50.2 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 39.0-42.0 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a co-primary basis. Operation on a non-harmful interference secondary basis is allowed in the 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on specific Ka-band frequencies.

Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 23 at 51.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specific C-band frequencies for testing and to drift the satellite to its authorized location at 53.0 degrees WL.

EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp.'s request for STA was granted, allowing EchoStar to continue to provide direct broadcast service (DBS) via EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) for 30 days. TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.

The Satellite Division granted XM Radio LLC STA for 30 days to activate the communications payload on Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) satellite XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL for in-orbit performance testing in the 2320-2345 Hz (space-to-Earth) frequency band.

The Satellite Division determined Intelsat License LLC met the launch and operation milestone for Galaxy 22 at 72.1 degrees east longitude.