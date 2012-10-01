Sachtler introduces Ace L fluid head

Sachtler has expanded its Ace product line with the introduction of the 75mm Ace L fluid head. Ace L is available with a choice of two different carbon-fiber tripods.

In comparison to the Ace M, the Ace L has an extended payload range of 0lbs to 13lbs. This makes it versatile, whether filming with a lightweight video-enabled DSLR camera, a heavier rig with camera accessories or an HDV camcorder.

Seven steps make counterbalancing comfortable and quick. The Ace L also features the patented Synchronized Actuated Drag damping with three vertical and three horizontal grades of drag (+0), which is designed to provide an authentic broadcast feel and familiar dependability for precise panning and tilting.