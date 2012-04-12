RFS Plans to Unveil New Tunable Filter Technology at NAB Show



Last week RF system and antenna manufacturer Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) announced it would unveil major new technology and design innovations for the broadcast market at the 2012 NAB Show.



With the likelihood that many stations will need to change channels after the FCC mandates UHF broadcast TV spectrum repacking, RFS is introducing new software for easy tuning of its "RFS PeakPower+" filters. This application should be of interest to any station planning a low to medium power UHF transmitter installation. RFS plans a demonstration at their NAB Show booth to give a chance to try out the software and tune a filter. The filters support power levels from 50 watts to 10 kW and can be tuned across the entire UHF band.



RFS will also show reduced wind load version of its PCP, PHP and PVP broadband panel arrays.





