RF Shorts – Nov. 29, 2012

Incentive Auction Simplified



I've discussed parts of the FCC Incentive Auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in previous articles but it is difficult to cover all the proposed rules, some of which are contradictory, in the 205 page NPRM in one or two articles. Dan Kirkpatrick, Rob Schill, Don Evans and Harry Cole have put together an excellent 6 part summary of the NPRM on the Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth CommLawBlog that includes more details and graphics to help illustrate some of the proposals.



Part 6 has graphs showing the various band plan options proposed and how they would fit in the UHF TV band. Scroll down on the page to see the earlier postings.



In discussions with other broadcasters I've been surprised how much wrong information is being circulated about the NPRM, with some items that are only proposals being touted as if they were a fait accompli. The CommLawBlog series should help in clearing up this confusion.







Simple 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Antenna



Need an easy to construct antenna to improve 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi range? See Danilo Larizza's solution at Direttiva biquad per i 2,4Ghz or the Google English translation Directive biquad for the 2.4 Ghz. The antenna appears much simpler than designs using Pringle cans or beer cans fashioned into reflectors. The bi-quad in the plastic container shown in Larizza's posting should also hold up better in the weather.



