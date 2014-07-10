RF Shorts for July 10, 2014

Europe's Megafon testing LTE Broadcast?

DigitalTVEurope.net reports Russia’s Megafon reportedly testing LTE Broadcast. “Russian mobile operator Megafon has reportedly begun testing LTE Broadcast technology from Huawei. According to local trade news site ComNews, Megafon is testing LTE Broadcast technology, centered on the eMBMS enhanced multicast standard, in Moscow using capacity in the 2.6GHz range.” The report said Megafon is testing the broadcast of multiplexed channels rather than individual streams.



DigitalTVEurope.net said late last year Huawei teamed with chipmaker Sequans Communications to conduct interoperability testing of Huawei LTE equipment with Sequans' eMBMS-capable chips in end-user devices.





Dutch Debate Future of Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT)



In an article on Advanced-Television.com titled "Dutch debate DTT future" it says the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs is holding a public consultation until the end of July on the future of free-to-air TV. Current DVB-T licenses in the country expire on Jan. 31, 2017. The government aims to decide what to do with the TV spectrum in early 2015.



“The government wants to offer clarity to the market well before the 15-year licenses expire, but noted there’s no decision yet on whether free-to-air TV is still needed. It could follow the international trend of devoting part of the UHF band, notably 700 MHz frequencies, to mobile broadband, reports Telecom Paper.”



The Advanced-Television article says that as a first step, the TV bands could be designated “co-primary” for broadcast and telecommunications in June 2015. Loss of the 700 MHz portion of the UHF band in the Netherlands would eliminate two of the five national layers for DVB-T, reducing the number of channels from 29 to 19.





Update to Last Week's Updated FCC TV Database Spreadsheet



Thanks to Mike Mahan for alerting me to a problem with the FCC TV database spreadsheet I posted at http://xmtr.com/fcc. I determined the problem was in the PERL script I use to filter the CDBS text databases – it was stripping out stations with a service type of “LD”. That's been fixed and an updated spreadsheet along with the fac_proc3.pl file used to generate the filtered text databases will be posted soon. The file dates on the corrected tv20140702.xls and tv20140702.zip files will be after Jul-08-2014.

