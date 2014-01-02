RF Short for Jan. 2, 2014

MIT Technology Review writer David Talbot described the Best Communication Stories of 2013. The article contains links to the original stories. The top stories include the commercial use of television frequencies for Internet communication (TV white space devices). Aereo's use of miniature antennas to capture off-air TV signals and stream them over the Internet was mentioned as part of the disruption of traditional TV. Improvements in basic communication were listed, among them a new speed record for a version of 4G known as LTE-Advanced, an Alcatel-Lucent technology for gigabit speeds on last-mile copper networks, and Samsung's test of a new wireless technology Samsung calls 5G using 28 GHz spectrum.



