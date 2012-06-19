Rede Record expands Orad HD graphics system before London Olympics

Brazilian broadcaster Rede Record has expanded its existing Orad channel branding installation to support upcoming Olympic news broadcasts.

The expanded Orad installation will be used to broadcast on-air graphics in HD from Rede Record's special onsite Olympics broadcast operation in London and out of its large São Paulo virtual studio.

The expanded Olympic coverage graphics workflow features Orad's HDVG2 compact digital video graphics platform with clip player, Orad's Maestro enterprise graphics suite and the company's 3Designer design tool.