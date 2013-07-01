RAI selects Camera Corps Q-Ball for use in Vatican City

Italy’s national public broadcasting company RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana S.P.A.)has purchased aQ-Ball robotic camera system from Camera Corps. Initially used for coverage of the most recent papal conclave in Vatican City, the Q-Ball is now a mainstay in Saint Peter’s Square.

As media from all over the globe descended on Vatican City this past March, the Q-Ball mini-cam system gave the Italian broadcaster a strategic advantage for covering the papal conclave. It positioned the camera where it would best capture the historic St. Peter’s Basilicaand its famous windows and fireplace.

Q-Ball offers a robust, high-level mini-cam system with excellent performance in the most demanding remote camera applications. It is Camera Corps’ ultra-compact, weather-resistant, HD/SD remotely controlled camera, featuring an integral 10X-zoom optical lens and smoothly accelerating pan/tilt motors.

Housed in a robust 115mm-diameter aluminium sphere, the Q-Ball camera has a 2MP CMOS sensor and is capable of operating in daylight or infrared illumination. Q-Ball delivers 1080i/720p HD or 625/525 SD imagery at 50Hz or 59.94Hz refresh rates.

Following the network’s coverage of the papal election, RAI has mounted the Q-Ball in a fixed position to film future ceremonies happening in the square.