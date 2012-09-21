Panasonic introduces HD studio camera system

Panasonic has introduced the AK-HC3800, a studio camera system designed to deliver higher-quality video and greater control than many more expensive studio cameras.

The system features three high-sensitivity 2/3 type 2.2-mega pixel IT CCD sensors and a next-generation 38-bit DSP with 16-bit A/D converter, all to deliver high-quality video in a wide range of shooting and lighting conditions. The 8lb camera also features chromatic aberration compensation, scene file settings and the company's exclusive dynamic range stretch.

The AK-HC3800 achieves a high sensitivity of F11 at 59.94Hz and an S/N ratio of 60dB. A newly developed 16-bit A/D and 38-bit DSP incorporate Spatial Offset Technology, and an advanced single transfer system provides a high resolution picture (1100 lines) with less moire and a vertical smear level less than -130dB. High-definition formats can be switched to allow worldwide use at 1080/59.94i and 1080/50i.