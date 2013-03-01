On Call Communications QuickSPOT
Satellite back-up system for 3G/LTE bonded cellular ENG; provides ultimate reliability and simple operation for live news gathering by combining bonded cellular backpack encoders with on-demand satellite network; hybrid service uses satellite communications during periods of peak cellular demand.
Booth: OE504
