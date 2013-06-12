OET extends comment deadline on interference limits white paper

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology will extend the comment and reply deadlines for those wishing to comment on a white paper related to its interference limits policy.

A public notice released June 10 by OET said comments on the agency’s Technological Advisory Council white paper, “Interference Limits Policy — The use of harm claim thresholds to improve the interference tolerance of wireless systems,” will now be due July 22, with reply comments due Aug. 7.

The extension is in response to a jointly filed motion to extend the comment period from the Consumer Electronics Association, NAB and GPS Innovation Alliance (“GPSIA”).

While such extensions aren’t normally granted, OET extended the comment period in this case because doing so will better serve the public interest by giving commenters additional time to review the technical contents and policy proposals outlined in the white paper, OET said.