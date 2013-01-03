Notre Dame selects Telestream for Fighting Irish game highlights

The University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish Digital Media (FIDM) — a new fully digital production and post facility on the University's South Bend, Indiana campus — has selected Telestream products for a faster video workflow.

Telestream's Pipeline HD network video capture and Vantage Transcode Pro workflow solution help accelerate and streamline the creation of game highlights and other video clips that Fighting Irish sports fans can view on the University's Notre Dame Athletics YouTube channel and website.

With Telestream, FIND can post game highlights in just 20 minutes following the event. During Fighting Irish football games or any other Notre Dame athletic event televised by major networks, FIDM brings in the live HD-SDI program feed from the network's nearby broadcast truck over a fiber link into one of the eight channels of its Telestream Pipeline HD Dual network video capture and play out device. Pipeline captures the live HD video as Apple ProRes files-the house file format-directly into the facility's SAN for FIDM's Final Cut Pro editors to edit.

To give Fighting Irish fans extraordinary VIP access and the unique perspective that only Notre Dame can give them — such as exclusive interviews with players and coaches, sideline activities, and locker room pep talks — FIDM camera crews shoot ENG-style HD video footage and bring it in on P2 HD cards. FIDM uses Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro to quickly transcode the P2 video into ProRes and deliver it to the SAN so editors can edit it without delay.

When finished, editors place their files into a Vantage drop folder and Vantage automatically transcodes them into the file format needed for online distribution and places them on the SAN, ready for upload.