News-Press & Gazette extends relationship with Internet Broadcasting

Internet Broadcasting (IB) has extended its relationship with News Press & Gazette Company (NPG).

Under the terms of a renewed operating agreement, IB will continue to provide digital publishing, content and advertising solutions to NPG’s television stations, including the station group’s newly acquired KEYT in Santa Barbara, CA, and KMIZ in Columbia, MO.

Internet Broadcasting solutions include an SaaS-based publishing platform, original syndicated content, and digital advertising solutions. Internet Broadcasting has had a long-term focus on serving local television companies and media companies.