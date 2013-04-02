New Indian news channel launches with integrated news production workflow

Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam-language television news channel in India, has deployed the Dalet News Suite for the launch of the 24/7 operations.

Dalet News Suite is providing the news channel with the functions necessary for key parts of its operations — from ingest through playout and multiplatform distribution to archiving. Built on the Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM) platform, News Suite manages and tracks content and metadata throughout the lifecycle of an asset.

Operating from a modern new facility, the news channel represents a media expansion for the owners of the popular Mathrubhumi newspaper, which is widely circulated in Kerala, a state located in the southwestern corner of India on the Malabar Coast.

Mathrubhumi journalists are relying on the Dalet News Suite for ingest, logging, assignments, rundown management and editorial creation. On their desktops, they use Dalet tools to read wire copy, write scripts, make quick-cut video edits and create storyboards and packages.

When craft editing is required, the Dalet Xtend module allows for direct importing between the Dalet browser and Apple Final Cut Pro bins to produce a smooth production chain that preserves the metadata between systems. Dalet’s open, IT-based architecture made it possible to integrate easily with Mathrubhumi’s preferred traffic, NLE and graphics system, as well as its storage, servers and archive choices. The Dalet MAM works across all these systems to provide a fully unified system rather than independent islands of production.

The transition for the channel’s journalists from newsroom systems they knew was easy as Dalet workflow specialists made the newsroom component look and feel like systems the journalists from Kerala were familiar with.

Dalet controls 10 ingest ports and eight playout ports with A/B roll PCR playout on an Omneon Spectrum server and are also integrated with Omneon MediaGrid storage that houses high-resolution assets and NetApp storage that houses proxy resolutions.

In addition to the integration with Final Cut Pro, other system integration include the Gen21 traffic system, Vizrt graphics and Pebble Beach MCR automation. Dalet will also provide an interface with a hierarchical storage management system to complete the end-to-end system. Content in the archive can be searched by anyone in the newsroom and the integration with Front Porch Diva supports full or partial retrieval from the archive.

System integrator RGB assisted Dalet with the workflow specifications and deployment of the system.

