New edge-formatting solution removes hassle from multiscreen content delivery

There seems to be no end in sight to the number of devices being introduced to display over-the-top (OTT) video content. Add to those conventional delivery platforms, like broadcast, cable, satellite and telco TV, as well as different digital video standards for HDTV, and the complexity of delivering content to viewers for the display platform of their choosing becomes clear.

One company trying to do something about that is Envivio. At the 2011 NAB Show, the company unveiled its Halo multiscreen solution with the goal of reaching viewers with video content encoded for the viewing platform of their choice.

Used in conjunction with the company’s 4Caster encoder, Halo is an edge-formatting solution designed to work within an existing media infrastructure.

In this podcast interview, Julien Signes, president, CEO and co-founder of Envivio, discusses the thinking behind the new multiscreen solution.