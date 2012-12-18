NEP names EVS as preferred supplier of tapeless workflow technology

NEP has signed a multiyear agreement with EVS as a preferred supplier of tapeless workflow solutions and components for mobile units across all NEP global brands, as well as all NEP studios and control rooms. The new partnership will help facilitate NEP clients' continued migration to file-based, tapeless operations and digital recording workflows through the use of equipment such as EVS XT[3] media servers. NEP has more than 250 EVS systems deployed globally on its vehicles.

In a typical tapeless workflow onboard an NEP vehicle, the multiple EVS servers store digital video files together with their metadata. This enables the video to be easily accessed for playout as well as downstream processing, such as post-production editing, and the metadata allows for easy storage in searchable archiving systems for later repurposing. The tapeless workflow offers greater flexibility than tape-based processes for requirements such as streaming content to a website, and content can be stored in a format-agnostic manner for use in the customer's nonlinear editing system of choice.