NAGRA DTT Service Launches in Tanzania with BTL

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group, an independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that its MediaAccess smartcard solution for digital terrestrial television (DTT) has launched in Tanzania with digital broadcast service provider Basics Transmissions Limited (BTL).

With more than 60-percent DTT market share, the launch further strengthens NAGRA’s worldwide leadership position in the DTT market, adding to numerous deployments in Europe, Mexico and Indonesia. It follows Tanzania’s recent analog-to-digital switch and provides residents with free access to digital terrestrial channels using a digital receiver with a NAGRA smartcard-based conditional access system providing a solid foundation for future value-added services.

The successful and timely launch is the result of a fruitful partnership between NAGRA and South African companies like African Union Communications and DiViTech.