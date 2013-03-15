NAB Show conference to focus on second-screen innovations
News directors, station managers and group executives interested in expanding the audience for their news may find the 2013 NAB Show particularly helpful.
Show organizers have announced a new show feature, “2nd Screen Sunday,” April 7, at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. The product of the 2nd Screen Society and the NAB Show, the event will focus on new business opportunities, case studies and tech innovations related to creatingsupplementary, synchronized and social TV content.
“At our NAB Show event, creative and technology leaders in the second screen space will demonstrate and explain how mainstream television is expanding the viewer experience to include complementary and contextual content to their personal devices and how it will change the way television and advertising are produced, delivered and experienced forever," said S3 Executive Director Guy Finley.
Sessions will cover:
- Bring on the Brands: How (and Why) Advertising is Leading the 2nd Screen Charge;
- 2nd Screen and Live Sports: From More Stats to More Camera Angles;
- Building a Successful 2nd Screen Strategy and Platform;
- By the Numbers: The Emerging $6 Billion 2nd Screen Industry; and
- There's a TV App for That: Case Studies of Successful 2nd Screen Experiences.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox