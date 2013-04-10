Motorola Mobility showcases HEVC encoding, decoding at 2013 NAB Show

Motorola Mobility is demonstrating real-time High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding and decoding at its 2013 NAB Show booth.

At the convention the company is featuring a practical implementation of HEVC with its first HEVC encoding and decoding in real time. One demo focuses on a real-time HEVC encoder delivering streaming content to a Google Nexus 10 tablet for real-time decoding and playback.

A second demo showcases real-time HEVC HTTP live streaming to an Apple iPad (4th generation). A third features an IP set-top box decoding HEVC. Motorola’s demonstrations highlight how the compression efficiency of HEVC enables high-quality video delivery over bandwidth-constrained networks to multiple platforms.

See Motorola Mobility at 2013 NAB Show booth SU2017.