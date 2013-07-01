More LiveU deployments

German production company Tividoo deployed LiveU’s LU-Smart mobile application for regional public broadcaster SWR’s online coverage of the recent Mainz marathon. The LiveU technology was supplied by LiveU’s German partner, Netorium.

Supporting all iOS/Android devices, the LU-Smart mobile app represents the next level in mobile newsgathering, allowing LiveU’s broadcasting and online video customers to extend their coverage using a smartphone or tablet. Based on LiveU’s fourth-generation uplink technology, LU-Smart bonds internal Wi-Fi and cellular connections to reach optimal video quality.

The marathon — which attracted approximately 9000 runners and 15,000 spectators — was covered by a combination of emerging technologies. Tividoo filmed the event from a car alongside the runners, and then held post-race interviews with the runners in the main square. The car was fitted with a Viprinet Multichannel 510 Router that can bond up to 4 x 4G networks as well as a Ka-Band satellite connection. This created a WLAN around the car. While moving and filming the runners, 4G uplink connectivity was used, augmented with Ka-Band when stationary at the end of the race. An iPhone 5 with the LiveU LU-Smart app and an LTE SIM was attached to a steady rig and a stabilized car mount and used for the actual video capture.

LiveU recently unveiled its patent-pending Smart Grip device, boosting smartphones with an additional cellular channel (MiFi) and battery in a handheld monopod for extra resiliency and performance.

LiveU also announced that British Eurosport, part of the major European sports broadcaster Eurosport, has selected LiveU’s cellular transmission technology to enhance its broadcasts for British viewers for both small and premium-scale events.

British Eurosport is deploying LiveU’s flagship LU70 backpack solution to enhance its local feed, allowing the leading sports broadcaster to intercut a range of UK-specific content — player interviews, practice match coverage, personal moments — with the overall Eurosport feed.

British Eurosport has tested the technology at a wide range of events, including the MCE British Superbikes and World Superbikes; the French Open tennis, where it proved particularly useful, providing material during rain delays; and the WTA Madrid tennis and Masters Snooker in the UK. It will also be used to heighten the excitement for British viewers of this year’s Tour de France.