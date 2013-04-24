Mobile DTV positions broadcasters for next-generation TV, says Mark Aitken

Before the 2013 NAB Show opened in Las Vegas, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced it was throwing its full support behind Mobile DTV.

To be sure, Mobile DTV is an OTA television broadcast service, but it also includes new capabilities for broadcasters — such as non-real-time delivery of data — that can be used to emulate the on-demand experience consumers get with their IP-enabled devices.

Many broadcasters realize that Mobile DTV deployment is a first step in positioning themselves to compete with new entrants into the wireless delivery of video content.

At the NAB Show, I interviewed Mark Aitken, VP Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, about the group’s decision to back Mobile DTV, what it hopes to accomplish in the near and longer term with MDTV support, and how mobile television will help position broadcasters to better prepare a next-generation TV platform that will put them on par to compete directly with other wireless services.