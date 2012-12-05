Media Bureau extends comment deadline on incentive auction proceeding

The FCC Media Bureau Nov. 29, 2012, extended the deadline for filing comments regarding the commission’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on incentive auctions to clear television spectrum.

The new, extended deadline for comments is Jan. 25, 2013, and the new, extended reply comment deadline is March 12, 2013.

The decision to extend the deadline is a response to requests from NAB and CTIA-The Wireless Association.

In extending the comment and reply comment dates from those originally set by the commission (Dec. 21, 2012, and Feb. 19, 2013, respectively), the Media Bureau said that although the policy of the agency normally is to deny petitions requesting more time for comments on rulemaking proceedings, in this case the extension “is warranted to provide commenters with sufficient time to prepare comments and reply comments that fully respond to the complex economic, engineering and policy issues raised in the NPRM.”