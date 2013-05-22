M-EAS implementation advances, says Adrick

Coming out of the 2013 NAB Show last month in Las Vegas, it was clear that Mobile-EAS has made great strides in terms of the technology and awareness — so much so that it was a significant topic of discussion during a session with two FCC commissioners during the convention.

With this momentum, plus the adoption by ATSC right before the show of M-EAS as part of the A/153 Mobile DTV standard, the next logical step would be implementation. Enter industry veteran Jay Adrick, formerly a VP with Harris and now a consultant to the company following his retirement.

Adrick is heading the ATSC team charges with implementing M-EAS. In this video interview conducted at NAB, Adrick discusses how he and the implementation team will proceed.