Major changes in audio broadcasting the topic of an AES forum

The battle has been joined, with mobile devices, wireless microphones, and other technologies still in development fighting traditional broadcast signals for bandwidth. AM radio could be the first to fall if not protected by the FCC.

On Friday, Oct. 18, a panel of audio experts (http://www.aes.org/events/135/specialevents/?ID=3742) will be discussing the bandwidth battle and other broadcast issues as part of the 135th AES Convention, to be held in the Jacob Javits Center in mid-town Manhattan.

The shift to multiplatform mobile devices, and how they impact audio delivery, will be discussed. So will the move to streaming content delivery and the importance of properly managing audio for both stereo and multichannel broadcasting.

“The Sound of the Cloud: Audio Implications of Multi-Platform Delivery,” will be produced by the DTV Audio Group, an organization of senior-level broadcast network executives promoting best practices and successful strategies for digital television audio production and delivery — in association with the Sports Video Group (SVG). This event will be open to all AES attendees.