LIN Media moves forward with content sharing among station newsrooms

LIN Media will begin deploying the Masstech for News system at its television stations, a first step that sets the stage for the broadcast group’s stations to begin sharing and publishing news content among its various newsrooms.

The broadcast group owns television stations in 23 markets around the United States.

Adopting Masstech Group’s media management system will simplify how journalists in LIN Media stations access the content they need. “Our journalists need immediate access to the immense range of content created across our company, but having to wade through multiple layers of applications on top of the newsroom computer system is distracting and harmful to productivity,” explained LIN Media VP CTO Brett Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, the Masstech for News system provides a transparent, time-saving system that gives LIN Media newsrooms access to both local content and shared material from across all of our stations.

“That gives our journalists a competitive edge both in terms of time to air and the quality of the news they produce. It is also important that Masstech builds upon our existing workflows and investments in editing and newsroom platforms,” he added.

Masstech for News allows journalists to drive a company’s media asset management system directly from within Avid iNEWS and Associated Press ENPS newsroom computer systems (NRCS).

This integration gives journalists rapid, direct, nondisruptive access to content stored locally or anywhere within a broadcast group, which encourages creative flexibility and heightens productivity.