LiberoVision 3D Sports Analysis Tools used for EURO 2012 football

LiberoVision, a Vizrt company, launched version 5.0 of its flagship product, Libero Highlight, in time for a number of broadcasters to use the 3-D sport analysis software to analyse key moments of games during the Euro 2012 football tournament.

Among broadcast networks covering EURO 2012 with Libero Highlight are ZDF Germany, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Norway, Globosat Brazil, Medcom Panama, TSN Canada, and TVP Poland. During their live coverage, these broadcasters are using Libero Highlight 5.0, the latest version of LiberoVision’s powerful 3-D virtual replay system.

Libero Highlight provides 3-D virtual replays and advanced branded virtual graphics that help viewers understand pivotal game action and controversial plays. Utilizing live camera signals and video clips captured by any video server system, Libero Highlight’s interactive toolbox lets sports commentators replay the action and apply 3-D effects and telestration. Capabilities include Virtual Run, which visualizes where and how one player may run in a given play while the remainder of the players are held in a freeze frame; Panorama Stitch, which brings all parts of a stadium together for a full, panoramic, 3-D stadium virtual view; and Vizrt Export to design customized graphics and interactively playout clips.