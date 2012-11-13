KIT digital helps Bloomberg TV go online in Mongolia

KIT digital, working in partnership with the Trade & Development Bank (TDB) of Mongolia, recently announced that business broadcaster Bloomberg Television has launched Bloomberg TV Mongolia, the first international news operation based in one of the fastest-growing investment environments in Asia. The HD channel went on air on the Oct. 8, 2012, using a tightly integrated production and playout platform designed and built by KIT digital.

The production team, including more than 30 local journalists trained by Bloomberg, will create five hours of content each week reflecting the business world in Mongolia and the Asia-Pacific region. The rest of the channel output, which can be seen on cable television as well as on the national digital terrestrial platform, will be derived from Bloomberg's international content.

This includes the pan-Asia Bloomberg feed as well as content from London, with BTV Mongolia adding its own graphics and tickers as well as real-time translation from other languages. BTV Mongolia will also provide information on the Mongolian market to other Bloomberg services, providing a unique insight.

The system in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, combines studio production with fast-turnaround editing and graphics to package content for different services. Automated graphics technology from Vizrt is an important element in localizing the international content.