JVC’s GY-HM650

JVC’s new GY-HM650, using V2.0 firmware (a no-charge update), has the following capabilities: 23X Fujinon autofocus zoom lens with manual functions (F1.6-3.0, f=4.1mm-94.3mm [35mm conversion: 29mm-667mm]); four-position ND filter (off, 1/4, 1/16, 1/64); optical image stabilizer; three 1/3in, 1920 x 1080, 2.07MP, 12-bit sensors; F11 sensitivity; flash band correction; 0.45in 1.22MP viewfinder; a 3.5in 920K-pixel LCD display; and SDXC/SDHC memory card recording (two slots for dual-backup or continuous recording).

Other features include: Retro mode (20 seconds); interval (time lapse) recording; built-in stereo microphone; 2-channel XLR balanced audio inputs (mic/line switchable) with phantom power supply; built-in GPS; TC in/out, both HD/SD-SDI and HDMI outputs; and wired remote control connector (LANC/Control-L).

The camera can capture 1920 x 1080, 1440 x 1080, 1280 x 720, 720 x 576, 720 x 480, 960 x 540 and 480 x 270. The first three are HD formats; the second two are SD formats (PAL and NTSC), and the fifth and sixth are resolutions used for Internet operations.

