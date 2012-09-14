Intelsat to Provide Capacity for International In-Flight WiFi

Last week Intelsat S.A. announced an agreement with Gogo, the in-flight Internet service, to provide broadband satellite capacity for transoceanic routes and other areas around the globe starting in early 2013.

Gogo will use Ku-band satellite capacity on Intelsat 19 (166 degrees East Longitude), Intelsat 21 (302 degrees EL), Intelsat 22 (72 degrees EL) and Intelsat 27 (304.5 degrees EL). These satellites will provide high-speed connectivity for airline passengers crossing portions of the Atlantic and northern Pacific oceans as well as routes over South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. Intelsat 22 and Intelsat 19 are currently in service; Intelsat 21 was launched in August, and Intelsat 27 is planned for launch in early 2013.

“We believe Intelsat brings to the table a long-term commitment to providing Aero solutions for the aviation market, including the recently announced Intelsat EpicNG, which we expect will allow us to provide the reliable and seamless satellite coverage our current and prospective airline partners must have to meet passenger demand for high-speed Internet access on transoceanic and other international flights,” said Michael Small, Gogo's president and CEO.