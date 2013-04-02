IMT, Dejero partner on hybrid ENG system

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) and Dejero have announced a joint technology and product partnership to develop a next-generation, camera-mounted bonded cellular and microwave system for electronic newsgathering (ENG).

The resulting product, the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter, is a complete hybrid solution that offers ENG teams a flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

As the latest addition to Dejero’s LIVE+ platform of cellular ENG products, the Connect Live transmitter combines IMT’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero’s adaptive bitrate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system.

A prototype of the Connect Live transmitter will be on display at both the IMT and Dejero booths at the 2013 NAB Show

See IMT at 2013 NAB Show booth C6032.

See Dejero at 2013 NAB Show booth N1110.