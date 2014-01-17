IEEE Forms Study Group to Explore Spectrum Occupancy Sensing Technology Standardization

The IEEE announced this week that it was establishing a committee to study standardization of spectrum occupancy sensing. This group will be formally known as the IEEE 802.22 Spectrum Occupancy Sensing Study Group.



“This new study group, under the guidance of the IEEE 802.22 Wireless Regional Area Networking Working Group, will explore the standardization of SOS technology,” said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, chair of the working group. “Standardization could lead to the more efficient use of spectrum, especially in places where the information about the primary users is difficult to find. To better understand the standardization requirements, the study group will explore ongoing research and the various challenges associated with the technology.”



The group will use the IEEE 802.22-2011 “Standard for Information technology--Local and metropolitan area networks--Specific requirements--Part 22: Cognitive Wireless RAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) specifications: Policies and procedures for operation in the TV Bands” as a baseline for future SOS standards.



“Administrations from all over the world are looking to improve the utilization of the spectrum. White Space Database access is one of the techniques to enable spectrum sharing and the use of unused frequency bands, also known as the white spaces,” said Mody.



IEEE 802.22 supports sensing, beaconing and database access to enable cognitive spectrum sharing. The new study group on SOS will work on taking the Spectrum Sensing Functions and sensing-related messaging format out of the current IEEE 802.22 standard to create a stand-alone system of external sensors dedicated to creating a spectrum occupancy survey.



For information on participating in the study group or additional information on 802.22 activities, visit the WG802.22 - Wireless Regional Area Networks Working Group website.