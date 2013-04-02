Hearst Television expands field newsgathering with cellular uplink

Hearst Television has signed an exclusive deal to deploy TVU Networks’ TVUPack mobile cellular uplink systems across its network of 29 television stations in the United States.

Reaching 18 percent of U.S. households covering markets in 22 states, Hearst Television selected TVUPack following an evaluation multiple alternatives. In the coming months, the station group plans to deploy the complete suite of TVUPack solutions across its network of stations to expand the group’s ENG capabilities and deliver live video from more locations.

“Hearst Television stations are nationally recognized news leaders, and we actively seek out innovative new technologies such as TVUPack to help our stations extend that leadership,” said Edward Martin Faubell, Hearst Television VP of engineering. “TVUPack is a powerful, proven technology that will enable all Hearst stations to expand the way they broadcast news and deliver more compelling live video to viewers than ever before.”

In use by hundreds of broadcast organizations worldwide, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is a one-button operation backpack, providing broadcasters with a low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location.

