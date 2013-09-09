HDMI 2.0 spec released

HDMI 2.0, with an increased bandwidth that supports 4K Ultra HD television and 32 channels of audio, has been released.

The new specification offers a significant increase in bandwidth (up to 18Gb/s) to support new features such as 4K@50/60 (2160p), which is four times the clarity of 1080p/60 video resolution; 32 audio channels; as well as dynamic auto lip-sync and extensions to CEC.

HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit corporation, announced the release of the new specification. It was the first to be developed by the HDMI Forum.

The complete Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification is available to anyone on the HDMI Adopter Extranet. The specification is backward-compatible with earlier versions and was developed by the HDMI Forum’s Technical Working Group, whose members represent some of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components. The HDMI Forum currently has a membership of 88 companies.

“The introduction of the HDMI 2.0 Specification represents a major milestone for the HDMI Forum,” said Robert Blanchard of Sony, president of the HDMI Forum. “Our members collaborated closely to take the highly successful HDMI Specification to the next level by expanding audio and video features for consumer electronics applications.”

The HDMI Forum has chosen HDMI Licensing, LLC to be the agent to license Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification. In this role, HDMI Licensing, LLC will provide marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services, as well as education on the benefits of the HDMI Specification to adopters, retailers and consumers.

“We are pleased to continue our work in supporting the HDMI Adopter base as well as the entire HDMI ecosystem,” said Steve Venuti, president of HDMI Licensing, LLC. “Adopters can now continue to develop new product functionality over the HDMI interface, as well as look to HDMI Licensing, LLC as their single contact for all their licensing and administrative needs.”

Version 2.0 of the HDMI Specification does not define new cables or new connectors. Current High Speed cables (category 2 cables) are capable of carrying the increased bandwidth. The HDMI 2.0 Compliance Test Specification (CTS) is expected to be released before the end of 2013.