Harris Broadcast Tapped to Build DVB-T2 Net in Kuwait

Kuwait TV, the country's official state-run television network run by the country's Ministry of Information, has selected Harris Broadcast to build out an end-to-end DVB-T2 single frequency network (SFN) for Kuwait. The SFN will use three Harris Broadcast Maxiva ULX solid-state transmitters ranging in power from 1 kW to 2 kW. The SFN will be fed from a single Harris Selenio MCP3 platform at the headend.

“We are proud of this regional first--leading our customers in the Gulf state toward a digital broadcasting future that reinvigorates the medium,” said Mathias Eckert, vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Harris Broadcast. “Kuwait TV selected the Harris Broadcast solution as they wanted a single vendor they could trust, and together with our local dealer Gatelink Communications Company, we proposed a best-in-class solution that was simple and robust. The integrated Harris Broadcast technology enabled Kuwait TV to rapidly address the market demands for top quality, high definition channels from its viewers.”

He added: “DVB-T2 is a key component in rolling out high quality, high capacity over-the-air television in national markets like Kuwait. What we bring to the market is not only highly stable and power-efficient transmitters, but also a complete Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) solution using the Selenio media convergence platform as the encoder and multiplexer. The modular Selenio platform allows us to create a headend that is tailored precisely to the needs of the customer, then deliver a transport stream to any number of transmitters in an efficient single frequency network. We are sure that other broadcasters will follow Kuwait's lead as they look to roll out high quality, high capacity DTT networks in the region.”