Greek DTT operator Digea deploys Agama head-end monitoring

Agama Technologiesrecently announced to that is has been selected by Greek DTT operator Digea to provide head-end monitoring for the operator’s digital terrestrial transmissions of private channels all over Greece. The business is conducted in a partnership with regional systems integrator Cybertec.

Digea, a consortium founded in 2009 by seven key private broadcasters in Greece, operates a nationwide DTT network transmitting both national and regional private channels. It currently supports two nationwide DVB-T SFN multiplexes and three local SFN multiplexes for the Attika region.

To ensure the service quality of its head-end streams from the transport to the content layers, Digea has selected an advanced monitoring solution from Agama. The deployment is being executed under the lead of Cybertec, a systems integrator with 25 years of presence in the local market.