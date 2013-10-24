Government Shutdown Impacts FCC Auctions, Deadlines and Workshops

The FCC was up and running after the federal government shutdown ended last week, but some FCC activities have been rescheduled.



The start of the 2 GHz H-block licenses has been moved to Jan. 22, 2014, a delay of about a week from the date originally proposed Jan. 14 date. Other activities related to Auction 96 have also been postponed. While this auction does not impact any spectrum used by broadcasters, strong interest in this auction could increase pressure on the FCC to reallocate even more of the 2 GHz BAS band for wireless broadband, as CTIA has requested. For more information, and the latest schedules, visit the FCC Auction 96 H Bock website. Also see CTIA Proposes Using 2 GHz BAS Spectrum for Broadband – Plan offers no solution for affected broadcasters.



The FCC Media Bureau has extended the low power FM filing window from Oct. 29, 2013 until Nov. 14, 2013. The Bureau also rescheduled the second LPFM webinar for Oct. 24, 2013. Details are available in FCC Notice DA 13-2029.



Wireless microphone users and TV band white space proponents are worried that the repacking of UHF TV stations after the Incentive Auction will leave no spectrum for their operations. The FCC had scheduled a workshop to discuss unlicensed spectrum issues related to the broadcast television incentive auction proceeding for Thursday, Oct. 24 but as a result of the shutdown it has now been postponed until Nov. 8. The FCC said it would release additional details on the workshop closer to the event date.