Germany's RBB selects Aveco's ASTRA Studio 2 for studio automation

RBB (Radio Berlin Brandenburg), a member of the German ARD community, and located in Potsdam, Germany, has selected Aveco's new studio automation in a public tender.

RBB Studio 2 will use the Aveco system to automate studio productions using Annova’s OpenMedia newsroom system, Snell production switchers, Lawo and Yamaha audio mixers, and EVS video servers. 