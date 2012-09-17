Germany's RBB selects Aveco's ASTRA Studio 2 for studio automation
RBB (Radio Berlin Brandenburg), a member of the German ARD community, and located in Potsdam, Germany, has selected Aveco's new studio automation in a public tender.
RBB Studio 2 will use the Aveco system to automate studio productions using Annova’s OpenMedia newsroom system, Snell production switchers, Lawo and Yamaha audio mixers, and EVS video servers.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox