FUJIFILM to feature PL 19-90 Cabrio lens at Cine Gear Expo

FUJIFILM will showcase several products designed for the film and video production community at the Cine Gear Expo in Hollywood, CA, June 1-3.

The company will display its Premier Series of PL Mount zoom lenses, including the new 19-90 Cabrio compact zoom, a variety of HD broadcast lenses, accessories for studio and field production, as well as its wireless control system for remote lens control.

The PL 19-90 Cabrio (ZK4.7x19) lens features a detachable servo drive unit — a first for cine-style lenses — making it suitable for use as a standard PL lens or as an ENG-style lens. With a 19mm-90mm focal range, T-stop 2.9 and weight of 6lbs, including servo motors, it boasts a long focal range.

The ZK4.7x19 also features flange focal distance adjustment, macro function, and is LDS (Lens Data System) and /i metadata compatible.