Film and TV industries furthest behind in capitalizing on the cloud

Nativ, the media management and workflow expert, has published an independent report outlining the shortcomings and challenges of current workflow practices and is setting out its vision for helping the market work smarter, cheaper and faster.

In the new world of multi-platform TV and film, harnessing content and cost-effectively managing its production and delivery offers huge opportunities for content owners and brands. Whether it is branded content or feature length films, it has never been more important to reach new and existing consumers any place, any time.

Despite this, many media companies have a difficult time exploiting that opportunity. As demand for high-quality content increases, so too do file sizes and the complexity of managing and delivering it to a myriad of platforms.

Fortunately, new technological advances like file-based workflow and the cloud are revolutionizing the way production, post-production and distribution companies manage, repurpose and deliver content. Although these advances by no means solve every problem, new platforms are maturing and stepping up to meet the challenge.

The report highlights a number of factors that make file-based workflows more important than ever:

Economics — There is less money around, so companies need to avoid overspend on media management and workflow. This can only be brought about by replacing expensive hardware and manual labor with automation software running on commodity infrastructure.

Change — The video ecosystem is going through rapid change. Not only are viewing habits changing but standards and formats are changing. From file formats and metadata to delivery mechanisms and video platforms — being able to adapt workflows quickly and easily is the key to survival.

