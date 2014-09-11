FCC's Tentative Agenda for September 30 Open Meeting to Consider Wireless Mic Spectrum Needs

One of several items of interest on the FCC’s agenda for its Sept. 30 meeting is a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking “to address the needs of wireless microphone users.”



Wireless microphone users range from pastors in churches and reporters in the field with a few microphones in Broadway shows and TV productions that require dozens of microphones in use at the same time. These users found it more difficult to find interference-free channels when the FCC took away the Channel 52–69 spectrum and the repacking after the incentive auction will make it even more difficult for them to find spectrum for their microphones. The agenda item description continues with this caveat, “...while recognizing that they must share spectrum with other wireless uses in an increasingly crowded spectral environment.”



One of the other items is to “consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to revise rules for unlicensed operations in the TV bands and new 600 MHz Band, including fixed and personal/portable white-space devices and unlicensed microphones.” It adds, “The proposed changes and new rules are intended to allow more robust and spectrally efficient unlicensed operations without increasing the risk of harmful interference to other users.”

Look for more changes to rules for the Satellite Services. The FCC will consider “a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to streamline and update Part 25 of the Commission’s rules, which governs licensing and operation of space stations and earth stations for the provision of satellite communications services.”



“These proposals will amend, clarify or eliminate numerous rule provisions and reduce regulatory burdens.”



More details on the meeting and options for attending it or viewing it on-line are available in the FCC News Release FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for September Open Meeting.





