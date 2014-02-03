FCC’s OET Releases TVStudy 1.30

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology released TVStudy 1.30. This is the computer program that the FCC is proposing to use to calculate the coverage of TV stations and interference between TV stations (and possibly wireless sites) to determine the UHF TV spectrum available for auction and also for developing a post-auction spectrum repacking plan.



The new version, dated Jan. 22, 2014, includes beta Mexican population data. OET continues to refine how distributed transmission systems are handled in the software. In Version 1.30 the database structure for DTS stations was changed to reflect recent changes in how DTS stations are represented in CDBS. Version 1.30 contains a number of bug fixes, including an issue with AMSL height modifications and parameters changing between studies.



Replication methods have also been improved and tools have been added to check the validity of TVStudy databases.



See the Installation and Upgrade Guide for the complete list of changes. All of the TVStudy files, including databases and installation instructions, are available on the FCC's TVStudy Software OET Bulletin No. 69 Web page.