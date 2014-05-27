FCC Updates 'TVStudy'

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology has released a new version of TVStudy, Version 1.31. Most of the changes are bug fixes and performance improvements.



The new release fixes a bug in the XML import function which could cause stations with edited matrix patterns to fail to import. This version also adds more error checking to the CBDS database build code that will prevent data with duplicate records and other structure problems from importing.

To improve performance, Version 1.31 adds dynamic load balancing of multiple study engine processes during pair study run. Since the pair study window controller now knows how many scenarios have been dispatched to the engines, it can keep a running status display of scenarios completed and estimated time remaining. See the "Settings" pane.

Mac users will find the TVStudy app launcher has been adjusted to defeat the "App Nap" feature in OSX 1.9 Mavericks. To insure the fix isn't removed after updates to OSX, right-click on the TVStudy app launcher and check the "Prevent App Nap" checkbox, then open a terminal and enter this command: "defaults write gov.fcc.TVStudy NSAppSleepDisabled -bool YES"

When the Incentive Auction Report and Order is released additional changes to TVStudy are likely to be needed. A new baseline database will be required to reflect the protection of some construction permits and recently licensed stations. There are also items that were not addressed in the Report and Order, including how interference between wireless service and TV broadcast facilities will be determined and whether or not there will be a cap on the total amount of interference a TV station can receive. Anyone who has used TVStudy knows that there are many variables and parameters that need to be set before the study is run. The dissenting statement of Commissioner Ajit Pai indicates the OET-69 input data currently used for interference studies will not be used in TVStudy. (see "Commissioners statements reveal more about Incentive Auction Report and Order" elsewhere in RF Report)

As before, TVStudy 1.31 is available in binary form for Linux and OSX and source code is provided that can be compiled on other platforms such as Windows from the FCC TVStudy Software – OET Bulletin No. 69 webpage.