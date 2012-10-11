FCC Seeks Comments on LightSquared Dilemma

Wednesday the FCC's International Bureau released Public Notice DA 12-1604 inviting comment on a request from LightSquared for relief from build-out conditions. LightSquared is requesting a declaration that these milestone conditions no longer apply in light of events that have transpired since the release of the Harbinger Transfer Order. LightSquared argues that its ability to provide terrestrial coverage has been constrained by the need to resolve interference concerns relating to the operations of Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite services in adjacent frequency bands.



The Harbinger Transfer Order required–among other things–that LightSquared provide terrestrial coverage to at least 100 million people in the United States by Dec. 31, 2012. Additional milestones require coverage to 145 million U. S. inhabitants by Dec. 31, 2013, and to at least 260 million by Dec. 31, 2015.



Comments and Petitions to Deny are due Nov. 9, 2012, oppositions are due Nov. 19, 2012 and replies are due by Nov. 28, 2012.



