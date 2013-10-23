FCC reschedules LEARN workshop for Nov. 8
The Federal Communications Commission has rescheduled its workshop for broadcasters on unlicensed spectrum as is related to the incentive auction of television spectrum for Nov. 8.
Originally, the workshop, part of the Learn Everything About Reverse-Auctions Now Program (LEARN), was scheduled for Oct. 24, but was rescheduled following the 16-day partial shutdown of the Federal government.
